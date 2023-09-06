M5 closed near Tiverton and Wellington after crash
The M5 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash.
The northbound and southbound carriageways between junction 27 for Tiverton and junction 26 for Wellington have been closed by Devon and Cornwall Police.
Police say the collision happened at 05:33 BST and they expect the road to remain closed for some time.
Devon and Cornwall Police and other emergency services are currently in attendance.
National Highways South West say there are delays of 30 minutes and approximately three miles of congestion in both directions on approach to the closures.
A diversion is in place.
