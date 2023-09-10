Bridgwater Post Office unit to be revamped in new development
A Post Office branch is to be revamped, with 10 new flats built above the premises.
Somerset Council has granted Open House Developments Ltd. permission to revamp 27 Eastover in Bridgwater, currently home to the town's post office.
The retail space will be expanded and the flats built as part of what is known as Bridgwater's Celebration Mile.
The Post Office branch will remain open as the expansion work is carried out in the new year.
The Celebration Mile runs from Northgate Docks to Bridgwater railway station, with £9m from the government-funded Bridgwater town deal being invested in improving the appearance and accessibility of the route.
The Post Office unit lies at the corner of Eastover and New Road, within easy Reach of the Eastover short stay car park and the Bridgwater bus and coach station on Watsons Lane.
'New lease of life'
Under the agreed proposals, a second floor will be built on top of the existing building to create enough space for 10 one-and two-bedroom flats.
The ground floor retail unit, currently wholly occupied by the Post Office, will be split into two, with the Post Office remaining on one side and the other half being turned into a new unit facing onto New Road.
A spokesman for Expedite Architecture (representing the applicant) said: "We believe this proposal brings a new and sustainable lease of life to the old and tired existing building.
"Adding an additional retail unit along New Road will benefit the high street, directing footfall towards Eastover straight from the car park and the bus station."
