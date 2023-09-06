Avon and Somerset undercover officer 'had secret relationship'
- Published
A police officer engaged in a relationship using their undercover pseudonym, a force has admitted..
Avon and Somerset Police said the member of the public was not aware their partner was an undercover officer.
It said it "fully recognised" that the situation had been "deeply upsetting over a number of years, and remains so today".
The Guardian newspaper reported the relationship lasted 19 years.
The newspaper also claimed the officer and their partner had a child together.
Avon and Somerset Police said in a statement: "While working in an undercover role, a former officer engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a member of the public using their pseudonym.
"The member of the public has no connection with policing and until recently they were entirely unaware of their links to an undercover police officer.
"They played no role in, and were not connected to, the officer's operational deployment. This deployment is historic and happened many years ago.
"We are sorry. We recognise and understand the devastating and appalling impact this has had on all those affected, and we have taken and continue to take our duty of care to them extremely seriously.
"We will not tolerate any misuse or abuse of position and there are serious consequences for anyone who engages in this behaviour."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk