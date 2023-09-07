Evercreech woman goes 'out in style' as drone scatters ashes
The daughter of an "adventurous" 93-year-old has fulfilled her mother's wish to have her ashes scattered using a drone.
Pauline Polhill, from Somerset, died on Christmas Eve in 2022.
In her final months, her interest was sparked when she learned of the option to scatter her ashes using a drone.
Beverley Charnley, her daughter, said: "That's what she would have wanted and now she's gone out in style - I think she would have loved it."
When Mrs Polhill, from Evercreech, first heard about the option on the radio, she immediately told her daughter she'd "really like" to have her ashes scattered using a drone.
Mrs Charnley and her husband, Richard, sought help from the Co-op Funeralcare's Aerial Ashes Service in Radstock and organised the "perfect" send-off to take place in their garden on 13 April, three months after Mrs Polhill's funeral.
"She would have been so cross she missed it because we were all in the garden, we had the champagne and the sky was clear.
"I don't know what we expected, but it was so spectacular and everybody said that it was just the best thing they'd ever seen," Mrs Charnley said.
She added that the drone, which was controlled from an iPad, would have also brought joy to her late mother.
Richard, Mrs Polhill's son-in-law, said: "She was always up for anything"
Radstock Co-op funeral director, Stephen Coke, said: "We were absolutely delighted to be able to help Beverley in arranging such a special tribute to her mother.
"Having heard all about the type of person Pauline was, and her incredible energy for life, it seemed like the perfect fit to memorialise her in this way."
