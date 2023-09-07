Ban on walking more than six dogs to go ahead
A ban on walking more than six dogs at once will come into force.
The ban - which covers all spaces in North Somerset open to the public, with or without payment - was voted in by North Somerset Council's executive.
The council said it would not take a zero tolerance approach, but warned people attempting to flout the rule could receive a warning or a fine.
Council leader Mike Bell said a public consultation showed "strong support" for the plan.
The move comes after dog attacks in North Somerset reportedly rose from 385 in 2020 to 480 in 2023.
'Step too far'
"There will be exceptional circumstances and we will need to keep that under review in terms of the operational realities," Mr Bell said.
"We did do a public consultation on these proposals and there was strong support for the proposal that we institute the limit at six."
But Portishead South councillor Peter Burden said the rule was "a step too far," adding the council already had powers to make people put a dog on a lead.
He argued dog owners with fewer dogs were often less able to control them.
"I work for a hot air balloon company and at the balloon fiesta last year, a fair number of the balloons headed off towards Yatton, landed in a field," he said.
"Two Labradors came over that were totally out of control, whereas we noticed in the corner of the field there was a man on his own with about 25 beagles. Those beagles did not move."
The council said more rules for dog owners could soon be implemented to cover specific places in North Somerset.
