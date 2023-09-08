Somerset NHS trust pays out £13.5m in negligence claims in a year

Lessons learnedSomerset NHS Foundation Trust said that the risks facing its facilities varied from other hospitals covering different catchment areas.It explained some cases take years to resolve, with some payments being made in instalments - meaning payments made in 2022/23 may not relate to claims made in this time period.A spokesman said: "When things go wrong, we work hard to identify what happened, what needs to be done differently and any lessons that can be learned, including additional training that can be shared with colleagues to improve our services."