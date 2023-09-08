Pittards: Marcus Fysh MP pledges to help staff after redundancies
- Published
An MP has said he is trying to help employees made redundant after a leather manufacturer went into administration.
Yeovil MP Marcus Fysh is still talking to administrators to see if people who worked at Pittards can keep their jobs.
The historic glovemaker, which was founded in 1826, employed 135 people in the town.
Mr Fysh said: "It's a time of great uncertainty and I feel very sorry for them."
He said that although it was not the government's responsibility to save the company, he has "really pulled out the stops" and has spent time talking to the administrators and Pittards management.
My Fysh said he had also tried to get funding through UK Export Finance and the Covid Recovery Lending Scheme - none of which were able to offer a solution.
"Now that the administrators are in control of it, I am seeking access to the data room to see what the situation actually is and see if there's anything else maybe that I can laterally think of to help with what is a really tough situation", he added.
In August, the company filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators amid rising inflation and interest rates, but the prospective buyer was unable to proceed.
As a result, trading ceased and staff were made redundant on Wednesday.
Mr Fysh said: "If these jobs can't be saved then there are other options."
"I have got no doubt that we will find good employment opportunities for anyone who doesn't manage to stay on with Pittards, but it may take a little time.
"I'm obviously going to be working with the government, with the Department for Work and Pensions - if that is the outcome - to make sure that all the support packages are there, and I'll be talking to the other firms within Yeovil and beyond to see what they have available.
"We have a good system in Yeovil for handling this sort of thing when it happens, but I am gutted that it has come to this," he added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk