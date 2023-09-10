Man arrested over theft of festive stockpile from Martock food bank
- Published
A man has been arrested after a food bank had hundreds of pounds worth of meals and household goods stolen.
The Martock Christian Fellowship food bank on Church Street in Somerset was broken into in the early hours of Tuesday.
CCTV footage caught a group of thieves making three visits to the food bank during the raid.
Police arrested a man in his 30s in Martock on Sunday afternoon and he remains in police custody.
Most of the charity's higher value items were lost in the raid, including nappies, tinned meals, tinned meat and pet food.
The stolen goods were part of a stockpile the charity planned to distribute during the festive season.
The Transforming Lives food bank provides for up to 50 adults and 30 children.
Avon and Somerset Police said its inquiries were continuing.
