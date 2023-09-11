Military truck driven through police road block in Taunton
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a military truck was driven through a police road block.
Officers attended an address in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, at 16:40 BST on Sunday after reports a man made threats to a person living there.
When they arrived, the 41-year-old left the address in a large military truck which was driven into two police cars. No one was injured, police said.
The man was arrested and is in police custody.
After driving through the road block, which caused extensive damage to the police cars, the truck hit a parked car and a signpost.
The man then drove to the A361 M5 overbridge in Somerset where he left the vehicle and climbed over the railings. The motorway was closed in both directions.
The man was arrested 25 minutes later on suspicion of attempted murder of police officers and multiple counts of suspicion of criminal damage, Avon and Somerset Police said.
