Martock food bank 'flooded with generosity' after break in
Food bank organisers say they have been "flooded with generosity" from public donations after hundreds of pounds of goods were stolen in a raid.
Thieves broke into the Transforming Lives food bank at Martock Christian Fellowship, in Somerset, on Tuesday.
They stole items such as nappies and tinned meals which the charity regularly provides for about 80 people.
Associate Pastor Dave Sinclair said: "The support has been wonderful - donations have gone through the roof."
Police arrested a man in his 30s in Martock on Sunday afternoon and he remains in police custody.
Mr Sinclair added: "It was such a devastating moment to have a vital community facility broken into.
"After the robbery, the shelves were bare of most things, now they are refilled and this does not include money and time donated."
Mr Sinclair said it was a "great example of the real community spirit" in the county.
"We have been flooded with generosity," he added.
The thieves broke a window after trying to get in through a main door.
CCTV caught the group making three visits and stealing most of the food bank's higher value items which were set aside to be used later in the year as part of a Christmas delivery service, police said.
Sarah Dyke MP for Somerton and Frome said there has been an "amazing response" from the public.
"I expected nothing less from the local community," Ms Dyke added.
"But most of all, we need to thank the volunteers who prevent people from falling further into financial crisis."
Avon and Somerset Police said its enquiries were continuing.