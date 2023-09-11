Man charged after military truck 'driven at police'
A man has been charged after a military-style truck was allegedly driven at police vehicles.
Geoff Marshall, 41, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear in court on Tuesday.
He has been charged with one count of dangerous driving, 12 of criminal damage and one of battery, said Avon and Somerset Police.
The force said four police vehicles and five owned by members of the public were damaged in the incident on Sunday.
Mr Marshall will appear at Taunton Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said: "The charges relate to an incident which happened yesterday afternoon when officers received reports of a man causing damage to a property, before subsequently driving a military-style lorry into police and public vehicles.
"The community can expect to see a continued police presence in the area while inquiries are carried out. We would like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding."
