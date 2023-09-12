Shepton Mallet nursery will move to purpose-built site
Willow Nursery and Pre-School is moving from Charlton Road in Shepton Mallet to a purpose-built site to the west.
The existing site is owned by Whitstone School.
Willow representatives said their current premises had around 18 months before it was "condemned" and there is no scope to renegotiate a lease with Whitstone.
On September 5 the council voted to approve the plans despite concerns about the loss of green space.
The new site lies near the junction with Frithfield Lane and within walking distance of Collett Park.
A parent at the nursery, Laura Palmer, told the Somerset Council planning committee east: "Sadly, the current buildings are deteriorating rapidly, presenting daily challenges and preventing children from fulfilling their full potential.
"Time is running out for the buildings. High-quality provision is essential."
Another parent, Harriet Crees added: "Willow Nursery is an asset to Shepton Mallet. The staff are incredible - they go above and beyond to support children and their development, providing a nurturing and safe environment."
The new facilities will protect the jobs of the existing 14 members of staff at Willow Nursery and could create a further six jobs.
Shane Collins, the Green party's councillor for Frome East, expressed his disappointment with the design of the proposed buildings, citing a lack of solar panels.
"It is extraordinary that this school does not have solar panels. I think it's appalling that in 2023 these things are not specified in advance," said Mr Collins.
"You're going to be faced with huge electricity bills if you're not providing your own electricity, which is just storing up problems down the road."
