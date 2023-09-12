Norton Fitzwarren man admits driving truck at police vehicles
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to assault and multiple charges of criminal damage after driving a military-style truck at police vehicles.
Geoff Marshall, 41, of Station Road, Norton Fitzwarren, appeared at Taunton Magistrates' Court earlier.
He pleaded guilty to one count of assault by beating, 12 of criminal damage, and one of dangerous driving.
Marshall was remanded in custody and will appear at Taunton Crown Court for sentencing on 13 October.
He appeared in court in connection with an incident which saw a privately-owned military truck driven through a police road block in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton, at 16:40 BST on Sunday.
After driving through the road block, the truck hit a parked car and a signpost.
The vehicle was driven to the A361 bridge over the M5 in Somerset - roughly six miles (9.6km) away - where it was left.
In total, four police vehicles and five owned by members of the public were damaged in the incident.
