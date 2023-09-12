Bristol Tesco store staff assaulted by suspected thief
Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after shop worker was assaulted.
The incident happened in Tesco, in Clare Street, Bristol, at around 21:45 BST on Sunday 28 May.
Police said a man was stopped on suspicion of shoplifting and was being escorted out when he punched a member of staff.
Once outside, the man kicked the shop door several times, breaking it, before running off.
The man in the image is described as being in his mid to late teens, and was wearing a high-vis vest.
