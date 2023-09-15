Couple want more LGBTQ+ foster parents to come forward
- Published
A couple from Somerset has been sharing the joys of fostering young people to encourage more applicants from the LGBTQ+ community.
Caroline and Liz are supporting Somerset Council's fostering stand at Taunton Pride on Saturday.
They have fostered almost 30 young people over seven years, from overnight stays to year-long placements.
There are nearly 300 teenagers currently in care in Somerset who are in need of a home.
Liz and Caroline originally decided to open up their home to unaccompanied children seeking asylum from war-torn countries, after feeling compelled by a story in the national news.
'Taken a breath'
But by the time they finished their training, they said there were no more children to place, so they decided to provide a home for young people in Somerset instead.
Liz said: "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster. But for the most part joyful."
"We have teenagers. When they come in the door that very first night. For some it's their first time in care. They don't know what to expect.
"We try and make them as welcome as we can. That feeling when they wake up the next morning, you can see it's almost like they've taken a breath".
Liz said the goal is always to make them feel comfortable enough so they don't feel they are in trauma anymore.
'Progressive'
The pair said they had never experienced negativity as a result of being a gay couple in the role, adding that in fact the opposite was true.
Liz said: "We talk to our young people about it. They are very progressive. They just say 'I'm not bothered' and that's nice".
Caroline added: "There's quite a few who say they would like to be with a same sex couple, depending on what kind of trauma they have gone through in their lives."
Liz and Caroline have recently spoken to another gay couple waiting to be vetted and say they are open to advising anyone thinking about doing it.
Cllr Tessa Munt, Somerset Council's Lead Member for Children, Families and Education, highlighted the importance of supporting teenagers. "Through no fault of their own, teenagers are often the most difficult young people to find homes for. They may have experienced trauma, or have difficulties with trust and attachment due to past experiences, but there are huge benefits to fostering teenagers."
"Carers like Caroline and Liz have made a real difference to the lives and futures of over 20 young people, providing a stable home and supportive family environment when they need it most." "I hope that Caroline and Liz sharing their experiences, may encourage others to consider fostering young people".
The Fostering In Somerset Team will be at Taunton Pride in Vivary Park on Saturday 16 September.
