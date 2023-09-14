Man physically and sexually assaulted at Taunton concert
Police are investigating after a man was physically and sexually assaulted at a concert.
A man in his 20s was sexually assaulted in Vivary Park in Taunton, Somerset, on the evening of 24 August.
The victim then challenged the suspect and was punched in the face several times.
Police have released an image of someone they want to identify. Anyone who recognises the man is asked to contact police.
"Enquiries are ongoing and we've taken witness statements and are reviewing photographic evidence.
"We're also ensuring the victim has any support he may need," the force said.
The suspect is described as white, of medium build, in his late 20s or early 30s and around 5ft 9ins (175cm) tall.
He had black hair which was thinning at the back.
