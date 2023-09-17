BANES Council issue warning over waste collection strike
- Published
Bath and North East Somerset Council has warned residents to prepare for disruption with their waste collections in the coming week.
Members of the Unite union are taking industrial action from 18 to 24 September.
The council said this could disrupt waste, recycling and garden waste collections while action continues.
It has advised residents to leave waste out as normal, but said some collections may be missed.
Any missed collections will be picked up on the next scheduled date.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.