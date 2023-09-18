Somerset Park home owner to meet MPs about resale levy
- Published
Park home residents hoping to change a law allowing landowners to claim 10% commission on the resale of their home are to question MPs.
David Iles from Bridgwater, Somerset, is part of a group fighting the ruling, and has compiled a report to present at No. 10 Downing Street.
"If I go into care in later life, I will lose equity to help pay for it.
The government is investigating the effects of removing the levy.
Mr Iles said: "People feel trapped when they realise they will lose 10% and can't buy something of equal value.
"Some people only stay short-term in their park home for various reasons, and therefore probably don't even get back what they paid for it," he said.
'Archaic levy'
Joining him at Westminster will be Sonia McColl from the Park Home Owners Justice Campaign (PHOJC).
She said: "It is time Government put an end to this archaic levy. Selling your home should not benefit wealthy site owners, site owner companies and those who run them.
"Residents already pay hefty pitch fees each month to fund services and for maintenance of the site.
"The PHOJC is determined that Government take notice and move to introduce legislation to outlaw this abuse of older people and the vulnerable as it seriously curtails the amount and quality of care they can afford," she added.
In response to the campaign, the British Holiday & Home Parks Association said: "If the commission element is abolished, park owners would have to consider how to change their business model in order for it to remain viable."
"This would in most cases translate into higher pitch fees, putting affordability pressure on many residents."
Campaigners will meet MPs in Westminster on 18 September.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk