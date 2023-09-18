New diagnostic centres in Bath, Swindon and Salisbury to test patients 'sooner'
Three new diagnostic centres are to start providing services away from the traditional large hospital setting.
The clinics will offer X-rays, blood tests, MRI scans and other services used to identify serious conditions such as cancer and heart disease.
It is hoped the new community sites will provide greater convenience for local patients living in Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire.
Once fully operational an extra 65,000 appointments will be available.
The Sulis Hospital in Bath began providing diagnostic services in the spring, while two further facilities, at the West Swindon Health Centre and Salisbury Central Health Clinic, are expected to open before the end of the year.
Dr Peter Collins, chief medical officer at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, said: "These new sites will ensure that more people can have the tests they need sooner and closer to home, meaning that conditions such as cancer can either be ruled out or identified much quicker than before."What's more, by having a greater diagnostic capacity in the region, our teams can begin to develop more efficient and effective ways of working, while also utilising the latest technology and clinical advances."It is hoped that the new centres will allow staff at the region's three large hospitals - the Royal United Hospital in Bath, the Great Western Hospital in Swindon and Salisbury District Hospital - to have more time to focus on patients with more pressing and complex needs.
It is expected that there will be an extra 65,000 diagnostic appointment slots available, the Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board (BSW ICB) said.
Dr Barry Coakley, deputy chief medical officer, BSW ICB, said: "These new diagnostic centres will be a fantastic addition to our local NHS."
