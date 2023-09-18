Minehead Butlin's closes after flood damage in Somerset
- Published
A seaside holiday resort has been forced to shut after heavy rain caused flooding across parts of Somerset.
The Butlin's resort in Minehead has announced a four-day closure after the site was damaged during extreme weather conditions on Sunday.
Severe weather warnings in the area have been lifted, but more heavy rain is expected this week.
Butlin's said they were "very sorry" to anyone whose holiday had been affected and full refunds would be made.
"We've taken the difficult decision to close due to several important venues being impacted by the weather," a spokesperson said.
Heavy rain brought "torrential downpours" across the south west of England on Sunday morning.
A number of businesses were flooded and many roads were closed in Minehead, while Avon and Somerset Police advised against non-essential travel.
In a statement, Butlin's said: "We've seen an exceptional amount of rainfall at our Minehead resort, resulting in a number of our venues including our pool, buffet restaurants and centre stage, as well as accommodation units closing.
"The safety of our guests and team is our top priority and the team have been working hard to clear the affected areas."
The resort is expected to re-open from Friday.
An amber weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of Devon and Somerset was in place on Sunday afternoon, with a yellow warning in other parts of south west England and South Wales.
There were widespread road closures, as well as bus and train cancellations.
Almost a month's rain fell on Sunday at the Birds Hill rain gauge on the edge of Exmoor.
Other spots saw up to 60mm of rain fall, more than half the September average for the region of 92.45mm.
The band of rain moved eastwards throughout Sunday and cleared in the early hours of Monday.
Conditions are expected to remain "blustery at times" early this week.
