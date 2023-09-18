Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visits Somerset airfield
The Princess of Wales has visited one of the busiest military airfields in the UK, just weeks after after the King appointed her Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.
Catherine was shown around Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset - where King Charles had his helicopter flying training in 1974.
She beamed as she tried on a lifejacket as part of a training exercise with survival equipment technicians.
The Princess also spent time in the air traffic control tower where she met staff and spoke to an airborne Wildcat helicopter crew.
While visiting an aircraft hangar, Catherine looked a little apprehensive as she put on the lifejacket and prepared to inflate the device.
After pulling on the toggle she winced as the device quickly inflated before bursting out laughing.
Catherine was also shown a Merlin Mk4 helicopter, deployed by the Royal Marines globally to provide disaster relief, as well as a Merlin MK2, which is used to hunt for submarines.
More than 4,000 personnel are employed on the site, which is home to a number of frontline squadrons and training units.
Last month, the King appointed Princess Catherine as commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a position previously held by Prince Andrew.
The role reaffirms the bond between the Royal Family and the Armed Forces, and will see Catherine as the guest of honour at major ceremonial occasions and events, as well as being kept abreast of developments and actions of the world of naval aviation.
It is the second naval honour bestowed on the Princess, who is already the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, the leading ship of eight new Type 26 frigates design to protect the Fleet and nation from hostile submarines.
