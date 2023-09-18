Catherine, the Princess of Wales, visits Somerset airfield

The Princess of Wales during a visit Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton, near Yeovil in Somerset.PA Media
Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was made commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm last month
By Emma Hallett
BBC News

The Princess of Wales has visited one of the busiest military airfields in the UK, just weeks after after the King appointed her Commodore-in-Chief of the Fleet Air Arm.

Catherine was shown around Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton in Somerset - where King Charles had his helicopter flying training in 1974.

She beamed as she tried on a lifejacket as part of a training exercise with survival equipment technicians.

The Princess also spent time in the air traffic control tower where she met staff and spoke to an airborne Wildcat helicopter crew.

PA Media
The Princess winced and burst out laughing while trying on a lifejacket

While visiting an aircraft hangar, Catherine looked a little apprehensive as she put on the lifejacket and prepared to inflate the device.

After pulling on the toggle she winced as the device quickly inflated before bursting out laughing.

Catherine was also shown a Merlin Mk4 helicopter, deployed by the Royal Marines globally to provide disaster relief, as well as a Merlin MK2, which is used to hunt for submarines.

More than 4,000 personnel are employed on the site, which is home to a number of frontline squadrons and training units.

PA Media
Catherine met with members of the Royal Navy based in Yeovilton
Richard Pohle/Pool via REUTERS
Elsewhere during her visit, she talked to personnel in the air traffic control tower

Last month, the King appointed Princess Catherine as commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm, a position previously held by Prince Andrew.

The role reaffirms the bond between the Royal Family and the Armed Forces, and will see Catherine as the guest of honour at major ceremonial occasions and events, as well as being kept abreast of developments and actions of the world of naval aviation.

It is the second naval honour bestowed on the Princess, who is already the sponsor of HMS Glasgow, the leading ship of eight new Type 26 frigates design to protect the Fleet and nation from hostile submarines.

PA Media
Catherine looked at ease as she chatted to aircrew
PA Media
The Princess of Wales was invited to sit inside the cockpit of a Merlin Mk2 helicopter

Follow BBC West on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

.

Related Topics

More on this story