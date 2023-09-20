Bath Uni rugby scrum technique 'is protecting players'
- Published
An idea to improve safety on the rugby pitch, which started at the University of Bath 10 years ago, is now being used across the globe. The scrum technique using the words "crouch, bind, set" will be familiar to fans watching the current World Cup in France.
Professor Keith Stokes said the techniques he and his team had created were helping to prevent "catastrophic" spinal injuries by up to 25%.
Now, the university's new Activate programme is reducing the amount of injuries including concussions.
Prof Stokes said the structured injury exercise prevention programme, which has been adopted by World Rugby, includes shoulder and neck exercises "to try and strengthen and improve movement in the upper body".
"We managed to see some quite substantial reductions in all injuries but in addition to that, we also saw reductions in concussions," he said.
"Equally, players who have scrummaged a lot over the years, if we can reduce the possibility of them having neck problems as they retire and get older, then that's really positive," he added.
Prof Stokes, a world-leading expert on rugby injuries, said: "I really think we've made a change on both of those fronts."
The "crouch, bind, set" process means players in the scrum now 'pre-bind' with their opposition player, reducing the force of impact. It also brings the two front rows of the scrum closer together.
The long-term health issues suffered by rugby players have been in the spotlight in recent years.
Currently almost 300 rugby players are suing the game's authorities over head injuries, including former Wales captain and British Lion Ryan Jones and England World Cup winner Steve Thompson, who have both been diagnosed with early onset dementia.
A decade since the University of Bath started discussing potential ways to make rugby safer, many of their protocols are being used by World Rugby and across the professional game.
The Activate technique has altered the way teams warm up for matches globally, and at schools in the UK.
"If you look at scrums 10 years ago or so, the procedures needed a bit of work, in terms of player safety, especially with school kids being thrown into that kind of a situation," said Ross Ashton, head of rugby and cricket at Monkton Combe School, near Bath.
"From a coaching perspective it's made all the difference to make sure it's an enjoyable game for all shapes and sizes," he added.
Prof Stokes said: "We're trying to make sure people can enjoy sport as much as they can, for as long as they can and as safely as they can."
