Midsomer Norton: Man found unconscious with head injury

A policeman in a high visibility jacketGetty Images
A man in his 60s remains in critical condition after being found with a serious head injury

A man in his 60s was found unconscious with a serious head injury on a residential road.

Police said he was found on The Dymboro in Midsomer Norton at 00:30 BST on Saturday.

He was flown to Southmead Hospital by air ambulance, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police said they were keen to hear from anyone who has information or footage who had not yet spoken with officers.

