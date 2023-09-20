Roadworks to close off Snap Hill in Somerset
Roadworks are due to begin in Somerset later.
The resurfacing work by Somerset Council's highways teams will start on Wednesday evening and is expected to be finished next Monday.
The B3153 Snap Hill near Charlton Mackrell will close between 18:00 and 07:00 BST each night, excluding the nights of Saturday and Sunday.
A longer diversion route will be in place for HGVs due to low bridges on the planned diversion route for cars.
Somerset Council's executive lead member for transport and digital, Mike Rigby, said: "The team are continuing with their resurfacing programme as we head into the final few weeks of the summer.
"This closure on the B3153 will only be in force on weekday evenings so that disruption is minimised; but we thank everyone in advance for their patience while this short-term closure is in place."
Access for residents and businesses in the immediate area will be maintained throughout.
