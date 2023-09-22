North Somerset woman slams ban on walking more than six dogs
A North Somerset woman who owns nine dogs has slammed the council's ban on walking more than six dogs at once.
The ban was passed by North Somerset Council's executive on 6 September and covers all spaces in North Somerset open to the public.
Hilary Holley, who owns nine dogs, said the ban was "ridiculous" for people who own large numbers of dogs.
A council executive said they would speak to council officers about how the consultation was run.
Ms Holley lives in North Weston and usually takes her nine dogs out together to walk them in Weston Big Wood.
She said it would be very disruptive to arrange taking them out in separate groups.
"I have got more control over my nine than many people have over one," said Ms Holley, who trains her dogs in competitive obedience.
"Professional dog walkers are limited to six dogs purely for insurance purposes because you are walking other people's dogs.
"I don't really see what jurisdiction they have got to tell me what to do with my own dogs."
North Somerset Council said that the six dog limit had been supported at consultation, but Ms Holley said that she and many other dog owners had not been aware of the consultation.
Peter Burden, Ms Holley's local councillor on North Somerset Council, spoke against the ban when it was approved by the council executive.
He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the "totally arbitrary" number was seriously affecting a small number of people.
Raising the issue again at full council on September 19, he warned that many people who own large numbers of dogs had not been consulted on the issue, and raised concerns about how the rules affected working animals, such as farmers with sheepdogs.
He added that the council was mistaken to claim that it only affected council-owned land.
The report detailing the policy stated that the ban on walking more than six dogs would be an "area wide order that applies to any land to which the public is entitled or permitted to have access with or without payment".
The council's executive member for safety in the community, James Clayton, said that he would speak to council officers about how the consultation was run and double check where the ban applied to.
