Police investigating after girl, 12, hit by car in Highbridge
- Published
A 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she was hit by a car.
The child was walking in Field Way, Highbridge, at about 8:15-8:30 BST on Wednesday, when she sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a grey Vauxhall.
She was taken to Weston General Hospital and has since returned home.
Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for anyone who saw the crash, or who has dashcam footage of it, to get in touch.
Officers said the driver stayed at the scene after the crash and had been helping with their enquiries.
