Somerset: Students taught in marquees as concrete closes classrooms
A school is putting up temporary marquees after structural weaknesses closed 22 of the classrooms.
Clevedon School has large beams made of High Alumina Cement (HAC) which have degraded over time and need replacing.
Students are being taught in other parts of the school and work is starting on erecting extra marquees.
The issue is unrelated to the national problems with Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) and is only a concern if the concrete gets damp.
"It is a completely different situation to RAAC," said Warren Thomas, concrete investigation engineer, Henderson Thomas Associates.
"It can easily be managed if it is kept dry, but if it gets wet it can deteriorate."
Clevedon School was built in 1962, when HAC was at the height of its popularity.
"It's exactly the same outcome for us," said Jim Smith, headmaster Clevedon School.
"We can't have students or staff in the building and it means we've lost a total of 22 classrooms and associated offices, which clearly has a significant impact on the running of the school.
"We're having to be creative and move 660 students into different learning spaces, which could be large groups into the hall to even using our squash courts," he added.
HAC was first used as a building material between 1950-1970. Due to its quick setting properties, it became very popular.
Mr Thomas has been testing concrete for 30 years.
"You have to take a sample to be tested in a lab and categorically determine if it is HAC, and if there has been any reduction in concrete strength," he said.
Haygrove School in Bridgwater, Somerset, which has staggered the start of term for students after the main building was closed for safety reasons, has completed installation of temporary accommodation.
Students in Year eight and Year nine, the last ones remaining ones still waiting to return, will start moving in during the week beginning 25 September.
Building works to install a two-storey Portakabin for longer-term use have begun, but the school is awaiting an expected date of completion from the Department of Education.
