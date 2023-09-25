Dozens of vintage cars on show at Weston-super-Mare vintage car rally
Dozens of motorcars dating back from the 1930s to 1990s went on display for the return of the popular Vintage Wheels car rally.
The cars went on displayed around the airfield control tower at the Helicopter Museum in Weston-super-Mare.
Hundreds of visitors also came to view one of the world's largest collections of helicopters at the museum.
The annual event was held to fundraise for the museum's nominated charity, The Royal British Legion.
