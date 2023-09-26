Controversial Clevedon seafront road changes 'need to bed in'
Experts asked to review a controversial traffic scheme have said it needs time "to bed in".
North Somerset Council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a segregated cycle lane along The Beach in Clevedon last autumn.
But the wiggly white line and cycle lane have been the subject of protests involving thousands of people.
Independent experts Audit West were commissioned to conduct an independent review of the scheme.
They highlighted issues over costs, the scale of the scheme and the way local residents were consulted.
'Poorly-estimated bid'
Audit West also said in its report that the road scheme had evolved from being a "relatively straightforward" plan with an estimated cost of £200,520, to one that has cost £1.5m.
"Initial costings were high-level, too ambitious and based on a poorly-estimated bid, albeit this was originally intended to be a relatively straightforward and low-cost scheme that could be implemented quickly," the report said.
The review said the rise in costs needed to be considered alongside factors such as "overambitious" initial costings, the scale of the scheme expanding after consultations with local councillors and stakeholders, and a 40% increase in the cost of raw materials due to Covid-19, Brexit, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and inflation.
Audit West also said it had cost £101,000 to amend the scheme after suggestions made in a public consultation, and £218,000 "unforeseen" costs such as flood prevention.
Some residents did speak in favour of the new road layout at a public meeting in July.
Although residents were consulted about the changes, Audit West said this was based around a design the council had already made and so locals "may not have felt fully engaged".
The report added: "The sensitivity of delivering public realm improvements in this area should have been subject to greater consideration at a senior level prior to making a formal bid for funding.
"The report recommends that time should be allowed for the scheme to bed in and for technical reviews to be undertaken before any retrospective changes to the scheme are considered."
