A357: Man in life-threatening condition after wall crash
A motorcyclist is in potentially life-threatening condition after crashing into a wall and then a car.
The man was airlifted to hospital from the A357, near Templecombe, Somerset, at about 08:15 BST and was riding a black Suzuki Bandit motorbike which crashed into a grey Kia Picanto.
The woman driver of the Kia was uninjured and the road has reopened, Avon and Somerset police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the incident.
