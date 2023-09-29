Weston hospice opens new facility to support patients
A hospice has opened a new facility following a redevelopment.
Weston Hospicecare has officially opened its new day services facility in Uphill, providing patients with care after a life-limiting illness diagnosis.
The day services allow patients to visit the hospice weekly and have access to therapies and medical consultations.
The charity has demolished parts of the old building and redesigned the rooms.
The hospice serves patients and their families living between Clevedon, Burnham-on-Sea and Cheddar encompassing Weston-super-Mare.
Paul Winspear, chief executive at Weston Hospicecare, said: "We'll be better equipped to help local people with a palliative diagnosis to live fuller lives for longer, by accessing our care earlier.
'Great benefit'
"We have appointed a day services manager to bring the new facilities fully to life and develop our plans to enhance and expand our care provision."
Jen Wakefield, the new day services manager, added: "The new facility will help to change the perception and experience of hospice care.
"We will be able to offer an evolved day hospice programme, out-patient services and enrichment activities, all of which will be of great benefit to patients, family members, carers and health care professionals."
Terry Vanburg, a patient whose condition means it is difficult for him to relax, already used the new service.
He said: "It's hard to kind of express what that does unless you've felt it.
"We're going into a luxury place where we can sit and relax, and people want to help.
"You know, the minute you come into this place, somebody's always there to jump in.
"It's like an ongoing gift. It doesn't cost us anything. We come here and we get fed and watered and entertained."
Weston Hospicecare provides all of its services free of charge to its patients and their families.
