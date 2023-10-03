Rare medieval Cheddar Brooch at Museum of Somerset
A "fascinating" rare early Medieval brooch that lay hidden for centuries is going on display in a museum.
The Cheddar Brooch, made from silver and copper alloy, is more than 1,000 years old and depicts mythical wyverns that later became a symbol of Wessex.
The treasure can be seen at the Museum of Somerset in Taunton, after delicate conservation work to restore it.
South West Heritage Trust said it was one of the most important single objects ever found in the county.
The brooch was found by Iain Sansome while metal-detecting on farmland near Cheddar in Somerset, in 2020.
The trust said it comes from "a time that was a turning point in English history", when the survival of Saxon Wessex was in doubt and Somerset provided a refuge for King Alfred the Great at Athelney.
Conservation work by Pieta Greaves of Drakon Heritage has seen centuries of corrosion and soil deposits removed to reveal its decorations.
Curator of archaeology, Amal Khreisheh, said the work has revealed "the intricacies of its design".
"The fascinating details uncovered include fine scratches on the reverse which may have helped the maker to map out the design," she said.
"A tiny contemporary mend on the beaded border suggests that the brooch was cherished by its owner and worn for an extended period of time before it was lost."
Decorations include interlaced animal and plant designs in bright silver and black niello - a compound used for filling in engraved designs - which are set against a gilded back panel.
The Cheddar Brooch will go on display in the museum's Making Somerset gallery, from 20 October.
