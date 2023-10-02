Clevedon: Man arrested after two girls followed and touched
- Published
A man has been arrested after two girls were followed by a person who made sexualised comments and inappropriately touched one of them.
The incident happened as the girls, both 12, walked along several streets in Clevedon, North Somerset, at about 18:30 BST and 19:20 BST on 20 July.
A police investigation was launched as soon as the incident was reported.
The arrested man has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue, police said.
Det Con Leia Houtekamer, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "We know this incident will be of concern within the community, but we'd like to assure the community a full and thorough police investigation is well underway.
"We've made an arrest and our enquiries are ongoing."
The girls were followed when walking along streets including Southey Road, Churchill Avenue, Hansons Way, Strode Road, Westbourne Avenue and Penny Field.
Ms Houtekamer added: "We specifically want to hear from anyone who saw a man acting suspiciously or unusually in the areas described in our appeal, at the specified times."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk