Dozens of firefighters tackle recycling blaze in Taunton
- Published
Around 60 fire fighters are dealing with a fire at a recycling centre in Somerset.
The fire began just after 03:00 BST at the Taunton Recycling Centre on the Crown Industrial estate.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue has six fire engines, two ladder platforms and seven special appliances there while it tries to contain the fire.
The force has advised nearby residents to stay inside and keep their windows and doors closed.
Somerset Council said the fire had broken out in a part of the site not usually open to the public.
It added the recycling centre will be closed for most of the day.
