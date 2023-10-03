Reed Wischhusen: Accused built 'armoury' for revenge, court told
A man with a "macabre interest" in mass shootings amassed firearms and wanted "revenge" on his former classmates before planning to attack a police HQ, a court has heard.
Reed Wischhusen, 32, from Wick St Lawrence, is accused of firearms offences at Bristol Crown Court.
It is alleged he built up an "armoury" of homemade weapons, including pistols, sub-machine guns and grenades.
He was shot by police after he pointed a gun at them while searching his home.
After four months in hospital, he was arrested.
Mr Wischhusen denies having an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, having an explosive substance, possessing a firearm with intent to endanger life, possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life and possessing a prohibited firearm without a certificate.
He has admitted possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possessing a prohibited firearm and possessing ammunition without a firearm certificate.
Police body camera footage of the search was shown to the court.
In the video, Mr Wischhusen asked to use his upstairs toilet.
A gun cocking sound was heard, before he emerged pointing a loaded modified pistol at two officers.
"The officers have described how they believed that they were about to die, and how the incident left them in shock and suffering trauma," Jonathan Rees KC, prosecuting, told the court.
'Dark secret'
Mr Rees told the court: "His quiet house contained a dark secret.
"Mr Wischhusen, who had a macabre interest in infamous killers such as Thomas Hamilton of Dunblane, and also in mass shootings and bombings such as the Columbine Shooting, set about attempting unlawfully to build - in his own words - a 'small armoury' of firearms."
The jury heard he had written a 1,700 word document, saying: "Revenge is on my mind, it's a powerful motivator."
His alleged plan was to kill 10 people using a converted pistol, listing former classmates, teachers and police staff as targets - people he believed had wronged him in the past.
He then planned to walk into his old school in Worle, the Priory School, to shoot and kill teachers.
Mr Rees said Wischhusen took "real, concrete steps" to compile the weapons and that his writings about them were "no fantasy at all".
Finally, it is alleged he planned to attack the Avon and Somerset Police headquarters in Portishead, near Bristol, with pressure cooker bombs and sub-machine guns before killing himself.
His trial continues.
