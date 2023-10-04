Taunton could get 150 homes next to M5 junction roundabout
- Published
Plans to build 150 new homes next to Taunton's park and ride site are due to be considered.
Developer Taylor Wimpey has proposed to build in Ruishton, just off the A358 on the Brookfield Farm Shop and Nursery site.
The proposed site would be built close to junction 25 of the M5 and would include almost 40 affordable homes.
Somerset Council is expected to make a decision in early 2024.
The old nursery site in Taunton is not currently allocated for development but it could help support housing targets for the new Somerset Local Plan.
The plans would also include walking and cycle routes linking up with both the village and junction 25 roundabout with easier access to Taunton.
A spokesperson for the developer said: "The site is already well-connected by buses, walking and cycling routes to Taunton town centre, as well as the Blackbrook Business Park."
"Being metres north of Nexus 25, a major development area in Taunton, this proposal will help the development on the east side of the M5 in Taunton."
Despite being close to the Blackbrook, the site is deemed to be at relatively low risk of flooding.
Jim Claydon, who lives in the village, has objected to the plans, saying they will create significant congestion in and around the existing homes.
He said: "Ruishton Lane which is already over-used and inappropriate for vehicles serving an extra 150 properties.
"The lane is too narrow for two vehicles to pass in many places and the developers do not have the ability to widen the lane.
"It would add further traffic on to the A358 through Henlade which is already heavily congested and produces unacceptable levels of pollution leading to poor air quality."
