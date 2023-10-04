Taunton fire: Nerrols School reopens after recycling centre blaze
A primary school that was closed after a nearby recycling centre set on fire has now reopened.
Firefighters tackled the fire that started in Taunton Recycling Centre's textiles area on Tuesday at about 03:00 BST, which has now "calmed right down".
A Devon and Somerset Fire Service spokesperson deemed the site "structurally unsafe" and said no one was hurt.
Somerset councillor Dixie Darch said the cause of the fire is still unknown.
Nerrols Primary School, which is located nearby, was closed due to the smoke on Tuesday.
The area has since been deemed safe enough for the pupils to go back to school.
'Completely destroyed'
A fire service spokesperson said: "It has calmed right down, the high volume pump is no longer required.
"This was a fire involving domestic recycling material including large amounts of plastic, cardboard and associated machinery.
"The fire was contained to the one building, but the contents were completely destroyed by fire and 80% of the building was damaged by fire."
Ms Darch said the council has sorted short-term alternative recycling centres for people to use.
"The Wellington recycling is open and Bridgwater is open even though it is normally closed," she said.
"We will be reviewing opening the site regularly as things unfold."
