South Yorkshire Police tweeted every incident they dealt with over 12 hours of what the force dubbed "Mad Friday".

The force said the aim was to let residents understand the number and variety of incidents dealt with on what is traditionally one of the busiest nights of the year.

Supt Peter Norman said officers attended 900 incidents, ranging from car crashes to a dead cat.

They made 65 arrests, mostly for drink-related offences.

Supt Norman said: "It was extremely busy across the county but we had a good plan in place.

"There were no serious incidents and no serious injuries, although we did have quite a few arrests across the county."