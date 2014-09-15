Rotherham thong-eating dog has emergency operation
A pants-pinching pooch had to have an emergency operation after eating three thongs.
Brian ate his owner's knickers off the bathroom floor and then tucked into two of her daughter's for good measure.
The four-year-old Samoyed, owned by Kaye Banks from Rotherham, had to have a two-hour emergency operation.
After four days at Abbey Vets in Barnsley, Brian returned home only to steal yet another thong just days later.
Kaye, who lives in Brampton Bierlow, said: "We just couldn't believe that after an operation and four days at the vets he comes home and does it again.
"From now on all underwear is put straight into the washing machine. He's a lovely dog but he's into everything."
Tony Duffy, of Abbey Vets, said: "It never fails to amaze me what dogs will swallow, but swallowing three thongs in such a short space of time must beat them all."