Doncaster Council agrees 1.95% council tax increase
Doncaster residents will see their council tax rise after councillors agreed their budgets for 2015-16.
Councillors in the city agreed to push up tax bills by 1.95% from April, in a budget meeting on Tuesday.
It is part of the council's commitment to save £109m by April 2017.
Last month Doncaster Council agreed to cut the equivalent of 670 full-time posts from a workforce of about 5,200. The local authority has already shed more than 1,200 jobs since 2010.