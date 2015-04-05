Image copyright Sheffield Childrens Hospital Image caption James Toseland visited his fan Shannah after the egg run

Former motorbike ace James Toseland has led the 10th annual egg run in aid of Sheffield Children's Hospital.

The former World Superbike Champion and hundreds of bikers, some in fancy dress, paraded in Weston Park close to the South Yorkshire hospital.

Bikers delivered Easter eggs and also raised money to help with a £10m appeal to build a new hospital wing.

"The Egg Run is a wonderful event," David Vernon-Edwards, the children's hospital charity's director, said.

"The children all love to see and hear the bikers roaring into the park."

Image copyright @SJSpode Image caption Money raised at the event has gone towards a £10m appeal

The Make it Better appeal for the new hospital wing was recently named the charity partner of the Tour de Yorkshire cycle race.

Sheffield's Children's Hospital Charity needs to raise £10m towards the £40m project, which includes building new wards and buying specialist equipment.

The hospital was first established in 1876 and has provided NHS services since 1948.