Narrow lanes during £112m M1 motorway upgrade
- Published
Narrow lanes are being installed on the M1 to allow work on a £112m motorway upgrade scheme to be carried out.
The temporary lanes are being introduced between junctions 32 at Rotherham and 34 at Sheffield.
Under the scheme, electronic overhead signs will be installed and the hard shoulder converted into an extra lane from junctions 32 to 35a, Stocksbridge.
Highways England said it would reduce congestion and offer more reliable journey times.
More than 110,000 vehicles use the section between junctions 32 and 35a each day, according to the agency.
A 50mph speed restriction is in place while the narrow lanes are being installed over the next two days.
Work on the whole project is expected to be finished next winter.
When completed, motorists will see electronic overhead signs showing variable speed limits and road traffic information.
Andy Kirk, from the agency, said: "Work on the scheme is progressing well.
"When complete, road users will benefit from reduced congestion and more reliable journey times as a result of the hard shoulder being converted to an extra lane and variable mandatory speed limits being used to keep traffic moving."
The project is one of two schemes across Yorkshire to upgrade the M1 into a smart motorway.
Similar arrangements are also being implemented between junctions 39 and 42 in West Yorkshire and work on this stretch of the motorway is expected to be completed at the end of autumn.
But in 2013, one of West Yorkshire Police's high-ranking officers, Ch Insp Mark Bownass, said allowing motorists to drive on the hard shoulder of the M1 motorway would put lives "in danger".