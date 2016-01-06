Two arrested over Maltby pensioner attack
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an attack on an 80-year-old former miner at his south Yorkshire home.
Tommy Ward suffered a "significant neurological injury" in the raid in Maltby in which it is thought a safety deposit box with £30,000 was stolen.
A force spokeswoman said Mr Ward had been released from hospital but required "ongoing care".
A teenage boy has also been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods.
The man in custody is also being held on suspicion of aggravated burglary.
Two other men, both 19, are currently on police bail following the raid in October, a spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said.
