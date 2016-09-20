Image copyright Google Image caption Officers made the discovery at a property in Castlereagh Street, Barnsley

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after police discovered the body of a man at a house in Barnsley.

The 38-year-old was found at a property in Castlereagh Street at about 20.10 BST on Monday, South Yorkshire Police said.

A force spokeswoman said the man, who has not been formally identified, had suffered head injuries.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody, the force said.