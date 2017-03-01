Assel Al-Essaie death: Man, 32, arrested on suspicion of murder

South Yorkshire Police
Assel Al-Essaie died from a gunshot wound to the chest

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the fatal shooting of a man in Sheffield.

Assel Al-Essaie, 23, died in hospital after being shot in the chest in Daniel Hill, Walkley, on Saturday 18 February.

South Yorkshire Police said a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday, bringing the total number of arrests in connection with the incident to eight.

Two people arrested by armed officers on Monday - a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman - have been bailed.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.