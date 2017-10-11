Sheffield & South Yorkshire

Maltby A631 bridge deaths inquests adjourned

  • 11 October 2017
The inquests into the deaths of two men whose car hit a bridge in South Yorkshire have been opened and adjourned.

Timothy Brookes, 40, and passenger Benjamin Hughes, 27, died in a crash on the A631 between Maltby and Tickhill at about 20:40 BST on Friday 6 October.

Police said the men were in a red Citroen C1 when it lost control on a bend and hit a bridge parapet.

The inquest was adjourned until 12 March at Doncaster Coroners' Court.

Mr Brookes and Mr Hughes were pronounced dead at the scene.

