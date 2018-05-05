Image caption Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, whose children were both born at the Jessop Wing, cut the ribbon to start the ride

Eighty midwives wearing Call The Midwife fancy dress have taken part in a charity bike ride to raise money for their hospital.

Staff from Sheffield's Jessop Wing maternity unit sported 1950s and 60s midwife outfits for the four-mile ride.

Money raised will go towards three new birthing pool suites.

Senior midwife Amanda Muller, who organised the event to coincide with International Day of the Midwife, said it was a "spectacle".

"Eighty midwives, the majority of us aren't cyclists, on bikes, in costume... I never thought for one minute it would generate this much interest but it's been amazing," Ms Muller said.

Image copyright Alison Brodrick/Twitter Image caption The midwives cycled from the Jessop Wing to Endcliffe Park and back

Call the Midwife is a BBC drama about midwives working in docklands in London's East End after World War Two.

The ride started at the Jessop Wing on Tree Root Walk, to Endcliffe Park and back to the Jessop Wing for tea and cake on the finish line.

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill, who gave birth to both her children at the hospital, cut the ribbon to start the ride.

Image copyright Alison Brodrick/Twitter Image caption About 80 Sheffield midwives left the maternity hospital for the four-mile ride

Consultant midwife Alison Brodrick said support had been "absolutely amazing" and there had been "a huge reception from the public".

The ride aimed to raise £10,000 to go towards the hospital's target of £300,000 for three new birthing pool suites.