Image copyright University of Sheffield Image caption Jamie was given a VIP tour of the university's science departments

A seven-year-old boy was given a VIP science tour of a university after his classmates mocked a costume he wore at a dream job day at school.

The University of Sheffield organised the day for Jamie Witcombe, who is on the autistic spectrum, after he was teased at his school in Essex.

The youngster had gone dressed as a scientist, complete with ID badge and magnifying glass.

His family posted online that Jamie was deflated by reaction to his costume.

Image copyright Family issue Image caption Jamie's costume consisted of an ID badge and magnifying glass

The university stepped in after a member of staff, Dr Lynsey Grieveson, read the post.

She said: "I was incensed that a child had been left to feel that their idea was stupid.

"I can empathise as my own child is on the autistic spectrum and there are many additional hurdles these children face on a daily basis.

"What really annoyed me is that I was afraid the bullies had won and Jamie would no longer feel his passion for science was valid or that he could achieve in this sphere."

His mother Nicola said: "We were blown away by the effort that people had gone to for our little man."

"To have people take the time out from their incredibly important work to show our son what they do and to make it accessible for him was fantastic and humbling," she added.