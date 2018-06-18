Image copyright PA Image caption Leslie Bingham, 73, died from multiple injuries after the accident in Sheffield in January 2017

A police car "came out of nowhere" when it hit and killed a man on a pedestrian crossing, a witness has told an inquest.

Leslie Bingham, 73, was hit by a marked patrol car as he crossed Penistone Road in Sheffield on 7 January last year.

He was heading for a family gathering at the Owlerton greyhound stadium when the incident happened, the inquest in Sheffield heard.

Mr Bingham died at the scene from multiple injuries.

Senior coroner Chris Dorries told a jury of seven women and two men that it was agreed that the patrol car was not on an emergency call at the time of the crash.

The court heard from a number of witnesses who were in a taxi waiting at nearby traffic lights.

Daniel Roberts said he saw Mr Bingham crossing the road and that he started to walk faster just before he was hit by the vehicle.

"There was a realisation on his face there was some form of vehicle coming towards him," Mr Roberts said.

"The police car came out of nowhere and, obviously, collided with the gentleman.

"There were no blue lights or sirens."

Lauren Eades said in a witness statement that she noticed the traffic lights were on green immediately after the collision.

Asked about the police car's speed, she said: "It seemed normal. It didn't appear to be speeding or going too slow."

Another passenger in the taxi, Lauren Waite, said in her statement: "The traffic lights on Penistone Road the police car went through were on green."

She said: "I think the man had tried to chance crossing."

Pathologist Charlie Wilson said that Mr Bingham died from multiple injuries which included fractures to his skull, damage to his spinal column and lacerated aorta.

Dr Wilson said the injuries to the widowed former metal worker were so severe they would have been fatal even if he had been a fit, young person.

The inquest continues.