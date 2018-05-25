Image caption The boy was taken to hospital but died later

A 15-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Sheffield, the second fatal stabbing in the city in a week.

The boy was attacked in Lowedges Road, in the Lowedges district, at about 19:50 BST on Thursday. He died about an hour later in hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said it had started a murder inquiry involving a "vast" number of officers.

Even before this latest stabbing, police in the city said there was "huge concern" about knife crime.

Police have asked for witnesses to contact them as the investigation continues.

More stories from Yorkshire

The stabbing came two days after the death of 19-year-old Ryan Jowle, in the Woodhouse area of the city.

In March, 22-year-old Jarvin Blake was killed in the Burngreave area.

Ch Supt Stuart Barton, the Sheffield commander, was asked on Wednesday about the level of knife crime in the city in recent months.

"It's a huge concern to the force. It's a huge concern nationally, not just in Sheffield.

"What I can say is that we continue to do what we can to work with people in schools, work within the city centre night-time operation.

"But the answers to knife crime lies with the people who carry those knives", he said.

The scene of the boy's death was marked with a white forensics tent on the side of the main A61 route from Sheffield to Chesterfield.

One carriageway of the road is closed as part of a large police cordon in the area.